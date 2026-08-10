Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 10

Caglianone is hitting for a .264 BA, .317 OBP and .480 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 51 runs. In 426 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Tarik Skubal gets the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

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