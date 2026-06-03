J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Take On Padres On June 3

Realmuto is hitting for a .220 BA, .296 OBP and .299 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 11 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Walker Buehler makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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