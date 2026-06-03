FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies

J.T. Realmuto

Philadelphia Phillies • #10 C

J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Take On Padres On June 3

J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Realmuto has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Realmuto is hitting for a .220 BA, .296 OBP and .299 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 11 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Walker Buehler makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Realmuto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News