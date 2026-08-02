J.T. Realmuto And Phillies Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 2

Realmuto is hitting for a .223 BA, .303 OBP and .361 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 32 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-9 with a 3.74 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 118 2/3 innings pitched.

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