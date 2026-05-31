J.T. Ginn And Athletics Face Yankees On May 31

Ginn is 3-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.