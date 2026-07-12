J.T. Ginn And Athletics Face White Sox On July 12

Ginn is 7-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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