J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Pirates On June 15

Ginn is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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