J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Pirates On June 15
J.T. Ginn will get the start for the Athletics against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, June 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ginn has -140 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ginn is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.