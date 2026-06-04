J.T. Ginn And Athletics Play Cubs On June 4

Ginn is 3-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.