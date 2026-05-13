J.T. Ginn And Athletics Square Off Against Cardinals On May 13

Ginn is 1-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw eight innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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