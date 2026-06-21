FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
J.T. Ginn
Oakland Athletics

J.T. Ginn

Oakland Athletics • #35 RP

J.T. Ginn And Athletics Take On Angels On June 21

J.T. Ginn will get the start for his Athletics against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Ginn is 5-4 with a 3.16 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
J.T. Ginn

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News