J.P. Crawford And Mariners Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 29

Crawford is hitting for a .212 BA, .338 OBP and .359 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 25 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

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