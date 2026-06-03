Iván Herrera And Cardinals Face Rangers On June 3

Herrera is hitting for a .260 BA, .386 OBP and .420 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 36 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending MacKenzie Gore (4-4) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 61 1/3 innings pitched.

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