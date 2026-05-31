Iván Herrera And Cardinals Take On Cubs On May 31
Ivan Herrera and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 31 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Herrera has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Herrera is hitting for a .260 BA, .386 OBP and .428 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 33 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.
Jordan Wicks (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.