Iván Herrera And Cardinals Take On Cubs On May 31

Herrera is hitting for a .260 BA, .386 OBP and .428 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 33 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Jordan Wicks (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second this season.

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