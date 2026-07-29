Iván Herrera And Cardinals Square Off Against Cubs On July 29

Herrera is hitting for a .242 BA, .362 OBP and .377 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 65 runs. In 472 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Herrera has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Matthew Boyd (6-1) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.