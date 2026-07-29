Iván Herrera And Cardinals Square Off Against Cubs On July 29
Ivan Herrera and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Herrera has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Herrera is hitting for a .242 BA, .362 OBP and .377 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 65 runs. In 472 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Herrera has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.
The Cubs will send Matthew Boyd (6-1) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.