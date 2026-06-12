Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Royals On June 12

Paredes is hitting for a .236 BA, .332 OBP and .406 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 27 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Luinder Avila gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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