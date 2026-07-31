Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Rangers On July 31

Paredes is hitting for a .254 BA, .347 OBP and .418 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 43 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the Angels.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.05 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 122 1/3 innings pitched.

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