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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Rangers On July 10

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, July 10 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Paredes has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .253 BA, .346 OBP and .419 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 37 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Cal Quantrill (3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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