Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Rangers On July 10

Paredes is hitting for a .253 BA, .346 OBP and .419 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 37 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Cal Quantrill (3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.