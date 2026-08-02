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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Rangers On Aug. 2

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will take on the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Paredes has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .258 BA, .355 OBP and .427 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 44 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 60 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (4-8) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.03 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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