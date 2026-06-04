Isaac Paredes And Astros Take On Pirates On June 4

Paredes is hitting for a .238 BA, .332 OBP and .388 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 23 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (0-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.

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