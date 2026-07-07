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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Face Nationals On July 7

Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Paredes has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .251 BA, .346 OBP and .418 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 37 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Andrew Alvarez (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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