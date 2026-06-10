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Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros • #15 3B

Isaac Paredes And Astros Play Angels On June 10

Isaac Paredes and his Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Paredes has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is hitting for a .240 BA, .337 OBP and .413 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 27 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (2-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Paredes

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