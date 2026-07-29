Isaac Paredes And Astros Square Off Against Angels On July 29

Paredes is hitting for a .255 BA, .349 OBP and .421 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 43 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He's put together an 8.54 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

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