Ian Seymour And Rays Play Rockies On Aug. 3

Seymour is 7-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.