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Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays

Ian Seymour

Tampa Bay Rays • #61 RP

Ian Seymour And Rays Play Rockies On Aug. 3

Ian Seymour will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Seymour has -146 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Seymour is 7-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Seymour

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