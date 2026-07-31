Ian Happ And Cubs Face Yankees On July 31

Happ is hitting for a .219 BA, .330 OBP and .422 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 65 runs. In 455 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

The Yankees will send Will Warren (7-5) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.41 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

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