Ian Happ And Cubs Play Yankees On Aug. 2

Happ is hitting for a .217 BA, .327 OBP and .417 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 65 runs. In 462 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.57 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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