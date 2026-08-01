Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 1

Happ is hitting for a .219 BA, .330 OBP and .421 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 65 runs. In 458 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Max Fried (4-3 with a 3.23 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.