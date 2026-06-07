Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Giants On June 7

Happ is hitting for a .231 BA, .348 OBP and .480 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 42 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

The Giants will send Trevor McDonald (2-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.