Ian Happ And Cubs Play Giants On June 14

Happ is hitting for a .227 BA, .341 OBP and .486 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 46 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Giants.

Logan Webb (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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