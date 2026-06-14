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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Play Giants On June 14

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Happ has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .227 BA, .341 OBP and .486 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 46 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Giants.

Logan Webb (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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