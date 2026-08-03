Ian Happ And Cubs Face Dodgers On Aug. 3

Happ is hitting for a .216 BA, .326 OBP and .414 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 65 runs. In 466 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Justin Wrobleski (11-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.88 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.