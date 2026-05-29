Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On May 29

Happ is hitting for a .225 BA, .351 OBP and .455 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 37 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 28 runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Andre Pallante (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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