Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Cardinals On July 29

Happ is hitting for a .221 BA, .334 OBP and .426 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 65 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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