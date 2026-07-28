Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On July 28

Happ is hitting for a .218 BA, .331 OBP and .420 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 64 runs. In 441 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (4-8) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.07 ERA in 114 1/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

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