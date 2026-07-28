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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On July 28

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Happ has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .218 BA, .331 OBP and .420 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 64 runs. In 441 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (4-8) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.07 ERA in 114 1/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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