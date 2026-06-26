Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Brewers On June 26

Happ is hitting for a .229 BA, .338 OBP and .462 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 54 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (8-3) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 1.45 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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