Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Blue Jays On June 19
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field, on Friday, June 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Happ has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Happ is hitting for a .224 BA, .332 OBP and .470 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 48 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.