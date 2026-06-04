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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Play Athletics On June 4

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will face the Athletics at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Happ has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .232 BA, .350 OBP and .473 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 40 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (3-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.87 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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