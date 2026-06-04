Ian Happ And Cubs Play Athletics On June 4

Happ is hitting for a .232 BA, .350 OBP and .473 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 40 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (3-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.87 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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