Ian Happ And Cubs Play Athletics On June 3
Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will face the Athletics at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Happ has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Happ is hitting for a .227 BA, .348 OBP and .463 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 39 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Athletics.
Jeffrey Springs (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.