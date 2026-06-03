Ian Happ And Cubs Play Athletics On June 3

Happ is hitting for a .227 BA, .348 OBP and .463 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 39 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

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