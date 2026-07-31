Hunter Greene And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On July 31
Hunter Greene will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, July 31 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Greene has +120 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is 2-2 with a 7.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.