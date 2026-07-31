Hunter Greene And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On July 31

Greene is 2-2 with a 7.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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