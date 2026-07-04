Hunter Greene And Reds Take On Orioles On July 4

Greene went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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