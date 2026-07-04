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Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene

Cincinnati Reds • #21 SP

Hunter Greene And Reds Take On Orioles On July 4

Hunter Greene will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Greene has -142 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Greene

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