Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Royals On Aug. 1

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .323 OBP and .540 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .863, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Luinder Avila (5-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.95 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.

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