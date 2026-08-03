Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Rays On Aug. 3

Goodman is hitting for a .258 BA, .329 OBP and .559 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .887, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 426 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 65 runs. He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 4-for-5) in his last appearance against the Royals.

The Rays are sending Ian Seymour (7-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.

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