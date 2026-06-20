Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Pirates On June 20

Goodman is hitting for a .247 BA, .318 OBP and .528 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 46 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 39 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes makes the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 2.85 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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