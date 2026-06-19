Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Pirates On June 19

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .322 OBP and .536 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 46 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 39 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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