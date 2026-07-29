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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Padres On July 29

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .256 BA, .327 OBP and .550 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .877, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 413 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (1-9 with a 6.97 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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