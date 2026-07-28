Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Padres On July 28
Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Goodman is hitting for a .260 BA, .331 OBP and .557 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
The Padres will send Michael King (6-7) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 119 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.