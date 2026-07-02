Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Marlins On July 2

Goodman is hitting for a .243 BA, .306 OBP and .547 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 54 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 50 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

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