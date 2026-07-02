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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Marlins On July 2

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will take on the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, on Thursday, July 2 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +196 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .243 BA, .306 OBP and .547 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 54 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 50 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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