Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Giants On May 30

Goodman is hitting for a .244 BA, .307 OBP and .487 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 32 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Giants.

Adrian Houser (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.30 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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