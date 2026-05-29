Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Giants On May 29

Goodman is hitting for a .238 BA, .300 OBP and .466 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 31 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 20 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.06 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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