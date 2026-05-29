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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Giants On May 29

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will take on the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .238 BA, .300 OBP and .466 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 31 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 20 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.06 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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