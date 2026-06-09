Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Cubs On June 9

Goodman is hitting for a .242 BA, .313 OBP and .515 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 39 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Colin Rea (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.59 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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