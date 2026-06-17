Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Cubs On June 17

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .323 OBP and .529 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 45 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Javier Assad (4-1 with a 3.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.

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