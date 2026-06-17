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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Cubs On June 17

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Goodman has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .323 OBP and .529 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 45 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Javier Assad (4-1 with a 3.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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