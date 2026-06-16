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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Cubs On June 16

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Goodman has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .255 BA, .327 OBP and .537 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 45 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Edward Cabrera (4-3) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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