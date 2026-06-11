FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Cubs On June 11

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .249 BA, .326 OBP and .528 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 41 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Edward Cabrera (3-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News