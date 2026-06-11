Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Cubs On June 11

Goodman is hitting for a .249 BA, .326 OBP and .528 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 41 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Edward Cabrera (3-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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